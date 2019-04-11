A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.
The top-10
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Bruce Deifik, former Ocean Resort owner, dies in crash after Colorado Rockies game
-
Miss America not returning to Boardwalk Hall
-
3 in serious condition after car hits tractor trailer on A.C. Expressway, police say
-
Atlantic City police arrest 12 in drug sting
-
Hundreds scan woods for Mays Landing woman with dementia missing for 10 days
Today's ePaper
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11