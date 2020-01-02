A list of hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.
1. Marianna Papazoglou: The Wildwood Catholic boys basketball team rightfully gets a lot of attention, but Papazoglou is averaging 20.5 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the Crusaders girls team to a 6-0 start.
2. Nick Sannino: The Ocean City wrestler won the 285-pound championship and was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Arthur O. Marinelli Tournament at Egg Harbor Township.
3. Alexandria Cotter: The Egg Harbor Township junior won the 100-meter butterfly, the 100 freestyle and was part of two winning relay teams at the Hackney High School Girls Individual Swim Meet.
4. Boardwalk Basketball Classic and Score at the Shore: These two holiday tournaments — the Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center and Score at the Shore at Southern — continued their holiday traditions of providing standout high school boys and girls basketball.
5. Pops Mensah-Bonsu: The 2002 St. Augustine Prep graduate will be inducted into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame on Feb. 9. Mensah-Bonsu is now general manager of the Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards.
6. Barnegat boys basketball: The Bengals (3-0) are The Press area’s only undefeated boys basketball team. Jaxon Baker is averaging 17 points
7. Mainland Regional boys swimming: The Mustangs are off to a 5-0 start and have big meets against St. Augustine Prep (3-0) on Jan. 10 and Egg Harbor Township (3-0) on Jan. 14.
8. Atlantic City girls basketball: The Vikings will put their 3-0 record on the line against Middle Township (3-1) at the Seagull Classic on Friday night at Holy Spirit.
9. Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann: The 6-1 senior guard averaged 21.8 points to spark the ACIT boys basketball team to a 3-1 start.
10. Southern Regional wrestling: The Rams haven’t skipped a beat under new coach Dan Roy. They opened with a 55-15 dual meet win over Toms River East and then had seven champions at their Robin Leff Tournament and six at the Hunterdon Central tournament.
— Michael McGarry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.