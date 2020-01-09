A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week:
1. Corey Yeoman — The Atlantic City junior football standout excelled at the All-American Bowl combine, which featured many of the nation’s top high school prospects in Texas last weekend. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Yeoman was named one of the combine’s top linebackers. He made several impressive plays, including a one-handed interception that wowed scouts.
2. Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls basketball — The Villagers are 8-0 and the only undefeated basketball team in the Cape-Atlantic League – boys or girls.
3. Mainland Regional girls swimming — Katie McClintock has sparked the Mustangs to a 7-0 start.
4. Southern Regional wrestling — Among the Rams’ (6-0) wins is a 41-24 victory over rival Jackson Memorial.
5. The Seagull Classic — The showcase event at Holy Spirt continues to be one of the season’s highlights with just the right mix of state powers and local teams.
6. Gabriel Moronta — The Pleasantville senior has the fastest 800-(1:54.59) and 600-meter (1:20.9) runs times in the state this indoor track and field season. The 600 time is the third fastest in the country this winter.
7. Barnegat boys basketball — The Bengals began Thursday with 5-0 record and are The Press-area’s only undefeated boys basketball team.
8. Atlantic City High School memorabilia — Vikings baseball coach Brent Bean has begun to collect jerseys of Vikings alumni from their pro and college teams for display in school trophy case. So far, Brett Kennedy of the San Diego Padres and Thomas Kelly of Rutgers football have donated. Any alumni interested in donating can contact Bean through dbean@acboe.org.
9. Lauren Princz — The Egg Harbor Township junior has the fastest 55 dash time (7.17 seconds) in the state this indoor track and field season.
10. Jim Ruhnke — Southern Regional named its 9/10 building basketball court after former coach Ruhnke last week. Ruhnke coached the Rams to 323 wins and 18 state tournament appearances from 1973 to the early 1990s.
— Michael McGarry
