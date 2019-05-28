As I parked my car and headed into an undisclosed rehearsal location of The Liberi, I was struck by a few things. Before I even entered the space, I heard the a solid yet familiar unaccompanied vocal, followed by a steady reggae-style drum beat that was soon joined by a bassline and well timed guitar riff. I was stopped in my tracks as the words and music blended into an original song called “Open Up Your Heart.”
As the band finished the song, I was welcomed into the basement space that serves as the band’s weekly place to gather and create. Coming off a number of successful live shows at Tuckahoe Brewing Company in Egg Harbor Township and two shows at Bouree in the up and coming Orange Loop district in Atlantic City, the band is sharp and ready for its next several gigs in the area.
The Liberi (pronounced LῘB-ER-Ῑ) is a band made up of four men whose musical skills and lifestyles seem to gel perfectly. The backstories and the formation of the band are as interesting as the band name. As I learned more about the who, when, how and why of The Liberi, it was clear that the regional music scene that has not yet discovered the band may want to “Listen Up” and learned more about The Liberi.
The Band: The Liberi is made up of lead singer and guitarist PJ Polinski, bassist Steve Morrison, drummer Tom Sullivan and guitarist Brian Flanigan.
The Brief Backstory: The band formation follows a “surf, music, friends” formula. Polinksi, Morrison and Sullivan were connected at early ages as part of the island surf culture in Downbeach. Over ten years ago, lyricist Polinksi and Morrison started playing a few acoustic sets around the area. After a series of events that led to the availability of Sullivan to join the band, the duo asked Sullivan to bring his drum beats into the mix. Sullivan worked with Flanagan as part of their day jobs and the two bonded over a shared interest in playing music. Sullivan asked Flanagan to open for The Liberi and a few gigs later Flanagan was sked to join the band. The bandmates describe the creation of the band as organic and call the collaborative approach to creating new music with Polinski’s lyrics a “perfect fit”.
The Music: While reggae rock may be the official term to describe the bands genre of choice, after listening to both their live and recorded music (available on iTunes, Pandora and Spotify), the style of The Liberi’s offering seems to push beyond that music category. The development of the original music The Liberi plays is a combination of songs that reflect multiple musical influences. The creation of new music is most definitely a group effort. The band just completed two new songs, “All the Same” and “Open Up Your Heart.” These songs were brought to life in a collaborative way. In both cases, the band was jamming on a few riffs, basslines and drum beats in the rehearsal space when Polinksi started layering in some lyrics from what the band described simply as “the notebook”. The next couple hours were spent fine tuning the tunes and they are now part of the band's growing set list.
The Name: The Liberi takes its name from an old pirate’s tale about a group of pirates who created a utopian society in Madagascar. According to the band, the legend speaks of the pirates attacking ships that were part of the slave trade and freeing those aboard. The civil pirate island society was referred to as “Libertatia” (also known as Libertalia) and the inhabitants were known as The Liberi. It is only fitting the band has embraced the name as well as the “utopian pirate island sounds” as an extension of the island surf music culture here at the Jersey Shore.
The Next Gig: If you are ready to “listen Up” and want to catch the band locally, The Liberi will be playing at the Exchange in Linwood on June 1 with upcoming shows across the region throughout summer. You can follow The Liberi on Facebook and Instagram.