AC Food

Community Food Bank of New Jersey hosting a food distribution event for furloughed/out-of-work casino employees and Atlantic City residents at Bader Field, Thursday May 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Will Morris

Will Morris, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, is known as the Voice of the Hermits, and he also works as an essential worker at ShopRite in Glassboro.

Voice of the Hermits is still playing an essential role: Like many people, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended Will Morris’ high school sports life. The virus caused the spring sports season to be canceled.

All beaches to open by Memorial Day: Gov. Phi Murphy made the announcement Thursday, a couple of days after meeting with more than 20 officials from beachfront communities to discuss the matter. 

N.J. unemployment claims up again as state says it will pay 82,000 waiting for weeks: The Labor Department says workers in casinos, retail, food service, restaurants and airlines were hit the hardest by the pandemic.

South Jersey officials weigh possible shore businesses reopening: Murphy has been teasing this week that he could give a timeline for reopening the state as the new coronavirus statistics begin to improve, including guidance on beaches and elective surgeries.

Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers receive food donations: Nearly 700 vehicles passed through Bader Field on Thursday as a partnership with the staff and volunteers of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey helped to distribute 2,250 meal kits.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments