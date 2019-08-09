Experience Thunder over the Boardwalk up close and personal at the 4th annual Airshow Viewing Party at The Vue Rooftop Bar & Lounge. Customers can indulge in a nearly unbeatable view as well as an all-you-can-eat buffet. Tickets are $50 per person; $20 for kids age 12 and under. Located at Boardwalk and Park Place. Go to Claridge.com for more information.
