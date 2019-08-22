A favorite of ours, hurry and have before watermelon soon goes out of season. Belly up to Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina in Stone Harbor to make the most of it with a watermelon basil margarita made with Espolon Blanco, Watermelon Basil Shrub, lime juice and Triple Sec. Your tastebuds will thank you. Located at 9631 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. Go to BucketsStoneHarbor.com for more information.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

