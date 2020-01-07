8:35 p.m. update: The rest of South Jersey is not longer in the winter weather advisory.
7:55 p.m. update: Cumberland and Salem counties are now out of the winter weather advisory. The advisory remains for Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties until midnight.
Previous: All of South Jersey, except for Cape May County, have been put in the advisory by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning. Plan on slippery roadways and visibility below a half mile at times.
