After 2 p.m., the warm front will pass and we'll dry out for 1-3 hours. However, after 4 p.m., precipitation will return.

Expect a wintry mix of snow and sleet Fortescue to Mays Landing to West Creek on west. To the east, it should be rain, perhaps mixing in with sleet.

Any sleet that does fall will stick to roads. Then, after 6 p.m., rain will wash it away. 

