Called a mesoscale convective vortex, these storms are hard to forecasting their actual track until the storms actual form. It is part of the mesoscale convective system family, which is a collection of thunderstorms that act as a system.

Wednesday's forecast, both in video and online, did call for thunderstorms in Ocean County after 1 p.m. as what is now the current system would stay to the north. 

However, it did take a job 50 miles south, which put all of South Jersey in a risk for severe weather during the early afternoon.

There still remains the risk for severe weather during the late day and evening, with damaging winds the main risk. 

Evening Severe Weather Threats

Tags

Load comments