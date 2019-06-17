Tis the season of flip flops, fruity cocktails and summer bars. One of our favorites is Harpoons on the Bay. Here are 5 things you can do there.
1. Catch a sunset. While technically you can catch a sunset from many locations, the sunset at Harpoons on the Bay is one of the most stunning. Located directly on the Delaware Bay, Harpoons has plenty of deck space for catching every bit of the majesty that is a late evening Cape May sunset.
2. Indulge your tastebuds. There are few things as spectacular as food by the foot. That’s right. Food. Sold by the foot. At Harpoons on the Bay, not only are the panko breaded thick onion rings delish, but they are also sold—and served on a measurable dowel in a wooden block—by the foot and half foot. If onion rings aren’t your thing, try the traditional Maine lobster roll, the TBLT (a turkey, bacon, lettuce and fried green tomato sandwich), the grilled (not fried) chicken wings, or the beef short rib bahn mi, a Vietnamese style sandwich.
3. Get happy. Happy hour is even happier with a gorgeous bay view. Get there between 3 and 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, for specials like $3 domestics, $5 house wines, well cocktails and craft beers and $4 Mexican beers. And every two weeks, Friday happy hour turns into Irish Happy Hour, featuring live Irish tunes. Get there this Friday for Irish Happy Hour with Whiskey in the Jar.
4. Sip a Summer Brew. With 22 rotating beers on tap, Harpoons is the perfect place to sip what craft breweries — particularly those in New Jersey — have to offer. Try a beer from Cape May Brewing, Bucket Brigade, Coho, Kane, Tonewood Brewery, Evil Genius, Flying Fish, Brotherton Brewery, Backward Flag Brewing Co., Three 3’s, VonTrapp Brewery, Sierra Nevada, Sam Adams, Dogfish Head, Brooklyn Brewery and Sweetwater Brewing, plus domestic favorites like Miller Lite, Coors Lite and Yuengling. If it’s not summer without a glass of fruity sangria, you’re in luck at Harpoons, where they offer a Sangria of the Day.
5. Kick back to live music. Harpoons has live music every day of the week. This week, hear from Tom Powdermaker on Thursday; Doug Kelley on Friday; Dead Reckoning at 1 p.m. on Saturday followed by Zodiac Jack at 6 p.m.; Rich Baker at 1 p.m. on Sunday followed by Beachcomber Bill at 6 p.m.; Gregg Carpenter on Monday; The Honeyhawks on Tuesday; and Jim Doran on Wednesday.