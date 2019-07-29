Come summer, there’s only one thing better than kicking back with crabs and beer, and that’s kicking back with crabs and beer while listening to live tunes in the middle of Cape May. At the 8th Annual Cape May Craft Beer, Music and Crab Festival, you can do just that and more.
1. Eat. It’s not called a crab festival for nothing. While we’re suckers for the steamed crabs and shrimp at the festival, there’s something for everyone, with vendors like Empanada Mama’s, Matt’s BBQ, Crespella (the banana and nutella crepe is outrageously good) and more. Enjoy the eating, but remember not to fill up too much; you’ll want to save room for the beer.
2. Drink. Try a cold one from Cape May Brewing Company, Ludlam Brewing, Tuckahoe Brewing Company, MudHen Brewery or Bucket Brigade. Or, bring yourself a designated driver and try them all. Check in at the wristband station when you arrive if you plan to drink alcohol. And bring cash; while the festival is free, the beer and food are for sale, so you’ll want to have some dough in your wallet.
3. Listen. The music starts at 11 a.m., and if you’re like us, you’ll want to get there nice and early to set up your chair or beach blanket in close proximity to the stage to get an up close view of all the acts. Bands include The Honeyhawks, Hambone Relay, The Danbees, The Missing Frets, and James Arlowe and the Primal Daze.
4. Play. If you’ve got little ones tagging along — and even if you don’t — there’s an old fashioned Victorian Circus with jugglers and acrobats walking the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate during the festival. Between them and the music, you’re sure to be entertained.
5. Shop. Be on the lookout for vendors—think handmade original pieces of art — throughout the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate.