1. It’s open. Always. One of the greatest things about Atlantic City is that the bars are allowed to stay open to serve drinks round the clock. Problem is, not enough spots seem to take advantage of this law. But The Irish Pub does. Stroll in at any time and you will find the taps flowing, the music going and a sense that it’s going to be this way for a loooong time.
2. Its location just got a big boost. For years there was not much to do in the area of St. James Place where The Irish Pub sits. But in the last two years, a variety of businesses have sprung up on what is now being dubbed The Orange Loop — the area of blocks encompassing Tennessee Avenue, New York Avenue and St. James Place. Folks can hop from one spot to another, sipping everything from craft beers at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall to Chocolate based cocktails at MADE. Live music is the main attraction at Rhythm and Spirits, Bourre and Anchor Rock Club while The open-all-night status of The Irish Pub makes it the go-to spot to wrap things up for the night.
3. It’s the oldest thing on the loop. While the recent developments of bars, restaurants and other businesses within The Orange Loop offer a wide variety of options for those looking to have a night on the town, The Irish Pub is the true OG of the area. The building’s history dates back to the 19th Century and it drips with historic charm. Joe DiMaggio was a frequent guest at the inn which is attached to it and just about anyone who is anyone seems to have made a pilgrimage to the spot at one time or another.
4. The jukebox is killer. There was a time when you could roll in with a couple of bucks and dominate the music at any given bar for the night. But for the most part those days are long gone, as the old school cd-based jukeboxes of the 90s have been replaced with complex models that more often than not scam you out of your money, putting every customer’s picks into a giant shuffled playlist, meaning that guy who picked a song at lunch 5 hours ago is just as likely to have his song come on as you are, who just stepped to the jukebox this minute.
But The Irish Pub contains one of the last old school jukeboxes in town, stocked with classic and alternative rock from artists like Tom Petty, Soundgarden, The Cure, The Police and Bruce Springsteen. It’s a thing of beauty.
