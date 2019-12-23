A large ridge of high pressure and strong southwesterly flow brought the thermometer up to 96 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. Around the area, Millville went up to 97 degrees. It was a beach day, too, 89 degrees would be a hot day on the beach any time of year, let alone October.
This was truly historic air. The previous record high of 85 degrees at A.C. Airport was broken at 11:35 a.m. The daily record high temperature was obliterated by 11 degrees, the biggest margin of defeat since Feb. 4, 1991. The monthly record was smashed by 6 degrees. As of 2019, no other month has beaten a monthly record by that large of a margin.
