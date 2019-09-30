Another 93 degree scorcher made it a roaster for the tail end of September. This shattered the previous record of 87.
More impressive might have been the record at Atlantic City itself, though. The 85 degree high broke a then 137-record. The mark in 1861 was way before air conditioners, and 19 years before Thomas Edison put a patent on the incandescent light bulb, according to the Institute for Energy Research.
As long as A.C. Airport reaches 90 on Wednesday this week, it will take over third place.
