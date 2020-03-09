On March 6, the third and fourth presumptive positive cases were identified. One patient, a man in his 60s, was hospitalized at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital in Camden County. The other, a man in his 50s, was hospitalized since at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Bergen County.
Twenty-five other tests of New Jersey residents have come back as negative, officials said.
Fifteen additional people are under investigation, which is to say they have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 or a pneumonia of unknown cause. Of those people, seven are from Bergen County, three are from Essex County, two are from Morris County, two are from Passaic County and one is from Camden County.
