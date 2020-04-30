... That's what 25 year plus Avalon Department of Public Works veteran and current director Bill Macomber said about never once putting the plow trucks out on the roads, even to salt or brine.
The borough used a whopping 0 tons of salt this winter.
They only used a few bags, like you or I would buy, to throw on some sidewalks.
They're not alone either. When a region averages only 0.6 inches of snowfall in a winter, a record, mind you, these kind of things tend to happen.
All of this meant a savings in expenses for the tax payers. You don't have to pay worked overtime to plow the roads, you don't have to use that salt, pothole costs go down.
That being said, it's not like the DPW crews were sitting around all winter, they were still working hard for us! Though, they were a bit more "rested".
We've Beefed Up our Weather Website
I thank everyone who watches my daily weather videos (adding up to 15 per week), read the weather column, watches the podcast and follows on Social Media. All of that starts out in the hub for South Jersey weather, www.pressofac.com/weather. Whether it's the Weather Center (see what I did there?), radar and satellite, photo galleries or more, everything South Jersey weather is on that page.
Thanks to Digital Developer Mike DellaVecchia, we're giving you more live, updating information.
Near the bottom of the page, you'll see Atlantic City's current tide height, as well as 72 hour forecast. Below that is the Cape May County flood mapper tool, made by the county so you can see where the flood will impact, down to street level. If you need help to navigate that page, I created a tutorial on how to use it, with step by step directions.
I'll keep adding as much as we can over the coming months. Hope you find this useful and tell a friend who would want to see this, too.
Coming Up...
Global greenhouse gas emissions have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic. Locally, our air is cleaner and our visibility is higher. However, is it enough to stop the effect of climate change, even a little bit? Look for that story, with experts from my my alma mater, Rutgers, next week!
Front Fact
Sunrise was exactly at 6 a.m. at Atlantic City International Airport. Sunrise will be before 6 a.m. all throughout South Jersey by Sunday.
