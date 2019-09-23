Northfield
Mayor
Thomas Corona
Political party: Democrat
Age: 57
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Account Executive, Chris Ferry Insurance
Education: Absegami High School class of 1980, N.J. insurance producer license
Political Message: I have resided in Northfield with my wife Mary and our three sons for 32 years and I look forward to serving all residents of our city. I was a former city councilmen 1995-1998, former Chief for our rescue squad, former president of the Northfield All-sports and a long time varsity football coach.
My goal is to work closely with all city departments and boards to stabilize our tax rate. Combat the opioid epidemic by educating our youth on the danger of drugs. Work closely with our police department and expanding police presence in our neighborhoods. Restore Birch Grove Park to the family-friendly park by addressing security concerns and utilizing the park to its full potential. Maintain our beautiful residential appearance by not allowing billboards and bright flashing signs in our residential areas. “keep Northfield Government civil” treating all residents, employees and elected officials with respect and dignity.
