Jada Thompson scored her 1,000th career point as the Hammonton High School girls basketball team beat Gloucester Tech 61-42 on Tuesday night.
Thompson needed 19 to reach the milestone. She finished with 20 and also contributed eight rebounds and eight assists.
Hammonton improved to 8-4. Khristian Washington scored 16 for Hammonton, while Emma Peretti had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Hammonton 18 11 24 8 – 61
Gloucester Tech 21 5 7 9 – 42
HAM – Divello 6, Smith 2, Palmieri 2, Thompson 20, Washington 16, Peretti 13, DeRosa 2
