Boardwalk Basketball Classic Hammonton Girls

Jada Thompson (15) Hammonton vs Mastery Charter North Girls basketball at the Wildwood Boardwalk Basketball Classic held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

Jada Thompson scored her 1,000th career point as the Hammonton High School girls basketball team beat Gloucester Tech 61-42 on Tuesday night.

Thompson needed 19 to reach the milestone. She finished with 20 and also contributed eight rebounds and eight assists.

Hammonton improved to 8-4. Khristian Washington scored 16 for Hammonton, while Emma Peretti had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Hammonton 18 11 24 8 – 61

Gloucester Tech 21 5 7 9 – 42

HAM – Divello 6, Smith 2, Palmieri 2, Thompson 20, Washington 16, Peretti 13, DeRosa 2

