GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Lexi Thompson made her pro debut at the ShopRite LPGA Classic as a 15-year-old in 2010.
She arrived at Seaview Hotel and Golf Cub then in a NASCAR-style race car.
On Sunday, she had another unforgettable moment at Seaview. Thompson won the $1.75 million ShopRite Classic.
“There’s a lot of great memories,” she said, “not only 2010 but now 2019.”
Thompson, 24, shot a 4-under-par 67 on Seaview’s Bay Course to finish with the 54-hole total of 12-under 201. That was a shot better than runner-up Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea. Fans packed the 18th hole grandstand at Seaview to watch Sunday’s final round. Many of them were rooting for Thompson.
“To see that amount of people out here supporting women’s golf and just supporting the game in general,” Thompson said, “us players, we really want to see that. The more people the better. I really thrive off people cheering and just feeling good.”
For complete coverage of the final round, see B1 and B16 and for more photos online, go to PressofAC.com.
— Michael McGarry