HARD ROCK
8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 26; $50, $65, $80
WHAT TO EXPECT: Between 1969 and 1975 Three Dog Night managed to score 21 hit singles, eleven of which reached the Top 10. They also produced an impressive 12 consecutive gold albums during this period. The group scored their biggest hit in 1971 with “Joy to the World.” Other hits include “One,” “Shambala,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Black and White” and “The Show Must Go on.” Concertgoers can look forward to hearing these and plenty more when the group comes to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday night.