Three employees at Manco & Manco in Ocean City have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant.
The business will shut down its Boardwalk location Tuesday to have it professionally cleaned and sanitized, according to a news release from the restaurant, and plan to reopen the next day.
“The three affected employees are all self-quarantined for 14 days and they will be retested before returning to work,” according to the release. “All employees that have worked with these staff member have been required to get tested as well prior to returning to work.”
