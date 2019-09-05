West Wildwood commissioners Golden, Fox and Maxwell

Mayor Christopher Fox, center, with commissioners Scott Golden, at left, and Cornelius Maxwell, at right, at the May 1 borough meeting. Maxwell's resignation was announced at the June 5 meeting. He cited personal and family reasons, according to township officials.

 MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST Staff Writer

Three residents have submitted petitions to run for the commissioner seat made vacant with this summer's resignation of Commissioner Cornelius Maxwell, according to the borough clerk.

Anna M. "Nancy" Doherty, John J. Banning and Amy Korobellis will be on the ballot, said Clerk Donna Fredericks at Wednesday's township meeting.

Maxwell resigned soon after  state ethics fines became public against Mayor Christopher Fox. Fox has been fined $24,900 and has appealed the fines with the Local Finance Board of the Department of Community Affairs. He said Wednesday no dates have been set for his appeal.

Solicitor William G. Blaney also reported there has been an extension of the discovery process in the Mulwhinney lawsuit until Oct. 7.

According to the lawsuit, Jeremy Mawhinney, of Egg Harbor City, was hired by the West Wildwood Police Department as a Class II officer in June 2016 and fired in October 2017 after he was told several times by his sergeant, James Dodd, and Chief Jackie Ferentz not to write tickets to Mayor Christopher Fox’s allies, regardless of whether they were breaking the law.

After the discovery period, Blaney said, there will be a motion practice to see if the case will move to a jury.

"If it is not thrown out, you have a jury trial," Blaney said.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments