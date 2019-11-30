Thrift stores thrive amid chain store closings: As the retail industry watches national stores close one by one and customers look to stretch their dollar, local secondhand stores are finding their niche in the market.
Atlantic City to auction off 194 properties in December: In an effort to get city-owned properties back on the tax rolls and replenish a depleted ratable base, an auction for 194 available lots will be held Dec. 17.
South Jersey police grow beards to support local sergeant's family: “A year ago, I never would have imagined my family in the position it’s in,” said Middle Township police Sgt. Mark Higginbottom, whose wife is battling cancer. Local law enforcement agencies have taken their No-Shave November donations and put them toward helping their brother in blue.
Testa says no to boardwalk repair bill, but Sweeney says he'll reintroduce it. The state senator-elect to the 1st District does not support the bill sponsored by his predecessor to fund boardwalk repairs through the state Transportation Trust Fund.
Cedar Creek looks to capture sectional title: “This is what we set out to do in the beginning of the season, and we’re finally here,” Cedar Creek senior quarterback Louie Barrios said. Second-seeded Cedar Creek will host fourth-seeded Camden Saturday afternoon. For live game coverage, follow Staff Writer Patrick Mulranen on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.