The wind advisory was extended for another day, with the alert in effect for South Jersey from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. It is in effect Thursday through 7 p.m.

Wind gusts similar to Thursday will be likely during the day Friday, with many places 45-50 mph, and a few places even higher. Continue to secure all loose objects outside. Isolated power outages and large tree branches down will be likely. 

The severe thunderstorm watch has been cancelled. However, strong winds will remain into the evening and the wind advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m. 

Most of the power has been restored to Hammonton. Nearly a quarter of Atlantic City Electric customers were out of power in the 2 p.m. hour. Stafford still has a few hundred customers without power. 

More wind reports have come in. Among them, a 71 mph wind gust just north of Barnegat Light, over the water. A 51 mph gust roared through Mullica Township at 2:50 p.m., with a mph 48 gust in Fortescue at 1:40 p.m.

The storms largely split around South Jersey. One exception, though, was Long Beach Island and southern Ocean County. 

Harvey Cedars reported a 61 mph wind gusts while Beach Haven reported a 51 mph wind gusts.

The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the shore counties. The watch was dropped elsewhere in the region. 

