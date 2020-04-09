4:31 p.m.
The wind advisory was extended for another day, with the alert in effect for South Jersey from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. It is in effect Thursday through 7 p.m.
Wind gusts similar to Thursday will be likely during the day Friday, with many places 45-50 mph, and a few places even higher. Continue to secure all loose objects outside. Isolated power outages and large tree branches down will be likely.
3:16 p.m.
The severe thunderstorm watch has been cancelled. However, strong winds will remain into the evening and the wind advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m.
Most of the power has been restored to Hammonton. Nearly a quarter of Atlantic City Electric customers were out of power in the 2 p.m. hour. Stafford still has a few hundred customers without power.
More wind reports have come in. Among them, a 71 mph wind gust just north of Barnegat Light, over the water. A 51 mph gust roared through Mullica Township at 2:50 p.m., with a mph 48 gust in Fortescue at 1:40 p.m.
2:47 p.m.
2:40 p.m.
The storms largely split around South Jersey. One exception, though, was Long Beach Island and southern Ocean County.
Harvey Cedars reported a 61 mph wind gusts while Beach Haven reported a 51 mph wind gusts.
The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the shore counties. The watch was dropped elsewhere in the region.
