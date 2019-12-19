hslivebasketballholder

Taj Thweatt scored 20 points to help Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball be Holy Spirit 56-38 Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional season opener.

Thweatt also had nine rebounds and nine blocks for the Crusaders (1-0). Jahlil White added 22 points.

Joe Glenn scored 13 for Holy Spirit (0-1).

Southern Reg. 51,

Toms River South 44

Jay Silva led Southern (1-0) with 15 points. Ben Ridgway scored 14. Luke Infurna had 12.

Also scoring for the Rams: Will Devane (9), Cole Robinson (1).

Toms River South (0-1) was led by Jalen Folsom and Phil Fried with 11 points each.

Southern: 14 5 18 14−51 

Toms River S: 9 13 13 9−44

Bridgeton 82,

Buena Reg. 53

Bridgeton improved to 1-0 and Buena fell to 0-1. No other information was available.

