After decades of battling for major championships, two of the greatest golfers of all time are gearing up to go head-to-head in a high-stakes showdown for the ages.
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are negotiating a $10 million, winner-take-all, 18-hole one-on-one match that will air on prime-time TV, according to Golf.com.
The website reports the match almost took place on July 3 in Las Vegas, with a major television network and several corporate sponsors all included in the logistical planning. But the group couldn’t come to terms quickly enough to make the epic matchup come to fruition that quickly.
Woods and Mickelson, however, remain committed to making this thing happen, Golf.com reports.
Kraft leading after two: Kelly Kraft shot a 7-under 63 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier to take a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Webb Simpson and Anirban Lahiri.
Kraft posted his career-best round on Friday at the Old White TPC in West Virginia. He was at 13-under 127.
Kirk leads LPGA Classic: Katherine Kirk hadn't won a tournament in seven years until capturing last year's inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Now, she's back to defend her title and end another slump.
In her last six tournaments, she missed the cut five times and tied for 61st in the other. At last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she shot a second-round score of 11-over 83 to miss the cut. It was the worst round of her professional career.
Cycling
Tour director calls for peace: Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme urges fans to "keep both feet on the ground" when four-time champion Chris Froome rides by.
Freshly cleared of doping, the Team Sky rider was booed at by the crowd at the Tour teams presentation on Thursday. The race starts on Saturday in the Vendee region.
Prudhomme says, "We need to tell the people whistling that it is stupid and that it is useless. ... I'm calling for serenity. I want to see people encouraging their champion with both feet on the road, keeping quiet when (riders) they don't like ride past them."
Basketball
Parker leaving Spurs: Tony Parker's time in San Antonio is over after 17 seasons and four NBA championships.
Sources told the AP that Parker has agreed to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
Parker lost his starting role with the Spurs last season. Parker averaged career-lows of 7.7 points and 19.5 minutes last season. The six-time All-Star is the No. 4 all-time scorer in Spurs history and the franchise's career assists leader.
Howard on the move: Dwight Howard, recently traded from Charlotte to the Brooklyn Nets, will sign a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Washington Wizards. The Nets are expected to buy out Howard to make him available to sign with Washington.
Anthony, Thunder to split: Carmelo Anthony has likely played his last game for the Oklahoma City Thunder — with the sides having mutually decided that he will not be on the team next season. It remains unclear how that departure will actually happen, as in whether it will be through a buyout, the Thunder waiving him or a trade for Anthony.
Anthony is due to make $28 million this season, his last in a five-year, $125 million contract he signed with New York before getting moved to Oklahoma City.
Maryland subpoenaed: The Maryland men’s basketball team has become the latest college program to be swept into the FBI’s ongoing investigation into corruption plaguing the sport.
The university announced Friday morning that it had received two subpoenas from a grand jury impaneled by the U.S. District Attorney of the Southern District of New York. The investigation already has resulted in the arrest of four assistant coaches from Power Five conference schools as well as the firing of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino at Louisville.