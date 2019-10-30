Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Timber Creek (4-3) at Atlantic City (2-6)

6 p.m. Friday

Atlantic City remains in contention for the final Group V playoff spot. Shawn McGraw leads the Vikings rushing offensive. Corey Yeoman sparks the Atlantic City defense. Timber Creek sophomore quarterback Donovan Leary has thrown for 2,085 yards and 19 touchdowns.

