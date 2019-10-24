St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery

St. Joseph football team traveled to West Deptford on Friday evening.

Timber Creek (4-2) at St. Joseph (6-1)

Noon Saturday

St. Joe is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 and will clinch the division title with a win. Junior linebacker Ahmad Ross leads the Wildcats defense with 55 tackles. St. Joe senior Jada Byers has 702 rushing yards and 453 receiving yards. Timber Creek quarterback Donovan Leary has completed 102 of 169 passes for 1,797 yards and 17 touchdowns.

