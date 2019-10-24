Timber Creek (4-2) at St. Joseph (6-1)
Noon Saturday
St. Joe is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 and will clinch the division title with a win. Junior linebacker Ahmad Ross leads the Wildcats defense with 55 tackles. St. Joe senior Jada Byers has 702 rushing yards and 453 receiving yards. Timber Creek quarterback Donovan Leary has completed 102 of 169 passes for 1,797 yards and 17 touchdowns.
