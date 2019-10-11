Staff reporter Colt Shaw took this timelapse of the coastal flooding during the Thursday evening high tide on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
https://t.co/2RniuiKZDp pic.twitter.com/UavAMzlbAH— colt shaw (@coltshaw_) October 11, 2019
Staff reporter Colt Shaw took this timelapse of the coastal flooding during the Thursday evening high tide on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
https://t.co/2RniuiKZDp pic.twitter.com/UavAMzlbAH— colt shaw (@coltshaw_) October 11, 2019
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.