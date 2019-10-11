Timothy Blute

Political party: Republican
Age: 67
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Property inspector for the city
Education: High school
Political message: Tim Blute retired to Wildwood with his wife, Barbara, from a 35-year career as a shop steward for the Teamsters and now works part time for the City of Wildwood as a property inspector. Tim works every day to improve the city and has an infectious vision for a cleaner, safer, better Wildwood. Tim is running for office because it is clear nothing has been done by the current commissioners over the last eight years to improve the city. Tim is running with Michele Lopez and Robert "Bobby D" Dilks for a better Wildwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.