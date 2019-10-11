Timothy Blute

Political party: Republican

Age: 67

Hometown: Wildwood

Current job: Property inspector for the city

Education: High school

Political message: Tim Blute retired to Wildwood with his wife, Barbara, from a 35-year career as a shop steward for the Teamsters and now works part time for the City of Wildwood as a property inspector. Tim works every day to improve the city and has an infectious vision for a cleaner, safer, better Wildwood. Tim is running for office because it is clear nothing has been done by the current commissioners over the last eight years to improve the city. Tim is running with Michele Lopez and Robert "Bobby D" Dilks for a better Wildwood.

