Born: Feb. 11, 1947
Ordained: 1974
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Mary, Salem; St. Michael, Cedarville; Mary, Mother of the Church, Bellmawr.
Born: Feb. 11, 1947
Ordained: 1974
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Mary, Salem; St. Michael, Cedarville; Mary, Mother of the Church, Bellmawr.
Whenever Trisha Quan posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.