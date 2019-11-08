That's about how many years South Jersey enters a moderate drought. According to the United States Drought Monitor, which Robinson helps to determine, drought developed in September. Drought peaked on Oct. 15, when 37.06% of the state was the moderate category, which is technically the first stage of drought.
As of Oct. 29, the Garden State was drought-free.
