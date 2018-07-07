ON THIS DATE
Today is Monday, July 9, the 190th day of 2018. There are 175 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Wash-ington’s troops in New York.
Other events
In 1540, England’s King Henry VIII had his 6-month-old marriage to his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, annulled.
In 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain.
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1995, Jerry Garcia performed for the final time as frontman of the Grateful Dead during a concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field (Garcia died a month later).
In 2008, prosecutors, citing new DNA tests, cleared JonBenet Ramsey’s parents and brother in the 1996 killing of the 6-year-old beauty queen in Boulder, Colorado.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor-singer Ed Ames is 91. Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is 86. Actor Brian Dennehy is 80. Actor Richard Roundtree is 76. Author Dean Koontz is 73. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 71. TV personality John Tesh is 66. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 64. Rhythm-and-blues singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 64. Actor Jimmy Smits is 63. Actor Tom Hanks is 62. Actress Kelly McGillis is 61. Actress-rock singer Courtney Love is 54. Rock musician Frank Bello (Anthrax) is 53. Actor David O’Hara is 53. Rock musician Xavier Muriel is 50. Actor Scott Grimes is 47. Musician/producer Jack White is 43. Rock musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) is 42. Actor-director Fred Savage is 42. Country musician Pat Allingham is 40. Actress Megan Parlen is 38. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kiely Williams (3lw) is 32. Actor Mitchel Musso is 27. Actress Georgie Henley is 23.