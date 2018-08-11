ON THIS DATE
Today is Monday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2018. There are 140 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.
Other events
In 1792, French revolutionaries imprisoned the royal family.
In 1942, Walt Disney’s animated feature “Bambi” had its U.S. premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York, five days after its world premiere in London.
In 1960, the first two-way telephone conversation by satellite took place with the help of Echo 1.
In 2003, Iraq began pumping crude oil from its northern oil fields for the first time since the start of the war. Libya agreed to set up a $2.7 billion fund for families of the 270 people killed in the 1988 Pan Am bombing. Today’s Birthdays
Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 85. Actor Kevin Tighe is 74. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is 72. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 70. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 69. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 69. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 63. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 63. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 59. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 57. Actress Dawnn Lewis is 57. Actor John Slattery is 56. Actress Debi Mazar is 54. Actress Quinn Cummings is 51. Actress Seana Kofoed is 48. Country singer Andy Griggs is 45. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 42. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 40. Actress Kathryn Fiore is 39. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 36. Actor Sebastian Stan is 36. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 34. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 34.
Actress Lennon Stella is 19.