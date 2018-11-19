On this date
Today is Thursday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2018. There are 39 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded; a suspect, Lee Harvey Oswald, was arrested; Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.
Other events
In 1906, the “S-O-S” distress signal was adopted at the International Radio Telegraphic Convention in Berlin.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek met in Cairo to discuss measures for defeating Japan. Lyricist Lorenz Hart died in New York at age 48.
In 1955, comic Shemp Howard of “Three Stooges” fame died in Hollywood at age 60.
In 1967, the U.N. Security Council approved Resolution 242, which called for Israel to withdraw from territories it had captured the previous June, and implicitly called on adversaries to recognize Israel’s right to exist.
In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Michael Callan is 83. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 78. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 75. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (aka Little Steven) is 68. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 60. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 57. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 52. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 51. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 48. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 34. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 29. Actress Mackenzie Lintz is 22.