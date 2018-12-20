Today is Sunday, Dec. 23, the 357th day of 2018. There are eight days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were executed in Tokyo.
Other events
In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia.
In 1788, Maryland passed an act to cede an area "not exceeding ten miles square" for the seat of the national government; about 2/3 of the area became the District of Columbia.
In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick's twin brother, Richard.
In 1997, a federal jury in Denver convicted Terry Nichols of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing, declining to find him guilty of murder. Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In 2017, the top leadership of the Miss America Organization resigned amid a scandal over emails in which pageant officials had ridiculed past winners over their appearance and intellect and speculated about their sex lives.
Today's Birthdays
Emperor Akihito of Japan is 85. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 75. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 74. Actress Susan Lucci is 72. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 54. Actress Estella Warren is 40.