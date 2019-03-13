Today is Thursday, March 14, the 73rd day of 2019. There are 292 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.
Other events
In 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America's cotton industry.
In 1900, Congress ratified the Gold Standard Act.
In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an executive order designed to prevent Japanese laborers from immigrating to the United States as part of a "gentlemen's agreement" with Japan.
In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama denounced inflammatory remarks from his pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who had railed against the United States and accused its leaders of bringing on the Sept. 11 attacks by spreading terrorism.
In 2018, tens of thousands of students across the country walked out of their classrooms to demand action on gun violence and school safety. The action came a month after the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Today's Birthdays
Actor Michael Caine is 86. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 86. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 78. Comedian Billy Crystal is 71. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 68. Actor Adrian Zmed is 65. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 61. Actor Corey Stoll is 43. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 40. Actor Chris Klein is 40. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 36. Actor Ansel Elgort is 25. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 22.