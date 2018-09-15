On this date
Today is Sunday, Sept. 16, the 259th day of 2018. There are 106 days left in the year.
Highlights in history
In 1987, two dozen countries signed the Montreal Protocol, a treaty designed to save the Earth’s ozone layer by calling on nations to reduce emissions of harmful chemicals by the year 2000.
Other events
In 1810, Mexico began its revolt against Spanish rule.
In 1857, the song “Jingle Bells” by James Pierpont was copyrighted under its original title, “One Horse Open Sleigh.” The song, while considered a Christmastime classic, was actually written for Thanksgiving.
In 1908, General Motors was founded in Flint, Michigan, by William C. Durant.
In 1964, the rock ’n’ roll show “Shindig!” premiered on ABC-TV.
In 1982, the massacre of between 1,200 and 1,400 Palestinian men, women and children at the hands of Israeli-allied Christian Phalange militiamen began in west Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps.
In 1994, a federal jury in Anchorage, Alaska, ordered Exxon Corp. to pay $5 billion in punitive damages for the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill. The U.S. Supreme Court later reduced that amount to $507.5 million.
In 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was “no question” Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks; Bush pledged the government would “find them, get them running and hunt them down.”
In 2013, Aaron Alexis, a former U.S. Navy reservist, went on a shooting rampage inside the Washington Navy Yard, killing 12 victims before being shot dead by police.
In 2017, British police said they had arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the bomb that partially exploded a day earlier in a London subway car.
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Janis Paige is 96. Actor George Chakiris is 86. Bluesman Billy Boy Arnold is 83. Musician Kenney Jones (Small Faces; Faces; The Who) is 70. Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 70. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 69. Actor Mickey Rourke is 66. TV personality Mark McEwen is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 63. Magician David Copperfield is 62. Country singer-songwriter Terry McBride is 60. Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines is 59. Comedian Molly Shannon is 54. Singer Marc Anthony is 50. Comedian-actress Amy Poehler is 47. Rapper Flo Rida is 39. Actress Alexis Bledel is 37. Actor Ian Harding is 32. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas is 26.