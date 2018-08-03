ON THIS DATE
Today is Saturday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2018. There are 149 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
Other events
In 1790, the U.S. Coast Guard had its beginnings as President George Washington signed a measure authorizing a group of revenue cutters to enforce tariff and trade laws and prevent smuggling.
In 1830, plans for the city of Chicago were laid out.
In 1892, businessman Andrew Borden and his wife, Abby, were axed to death in their home in Fall River, Massachusetts. Lizzie Borden, Andrew’s daughter from a previous marriage, was accused of the killings, but acquitted at trial.
In 1914, Britain declared war on Germany for invading Belgium; the United States proclaimed its neutrality in the mushrooming world conflict.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed a measure establishing the Department of Energy.
In 2009, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il pardoned American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee for entering the country illegally and ordered their release during a surprise visit by former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
Five years ago: Missy Franklin claimed her record sixth gold medal on the final day of the world championships in Barcelona, becoming the most successful female swimmer ever at a world meet.
One year ago: The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.3 percent, matching the 16-year low that had been recorded in May, as employers added 209,000 jobs.
Today’s Birthdays
Actress-singer Tina Cole is 75. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 74. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 69. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 63. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 63. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 60. Actress Lauren Tom is 59. Former President Barack Obama is 57. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 56. Race car driver Jeff Gordon is 47. Rapper-actress Yo-Yo is 47. Country singer Jon Nicholson is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Marques Houston is 37. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actress Meghan Markle, is 37. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 26.