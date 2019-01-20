Today in History
Today is Monday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2019. There are 344 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.
Other highlights
In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed on the guillotine.
In 1861, Jefferson Davis of Mississippi and four other Southerners whose states had seceded from the Union resigned from the U.S. Senate.
In 1908, New York City’s Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance prohibiting women from smoking in public establishments (the measure was vetoed by Mayor George B. McClellan Jr., but not before one woman, Katie Mulcahey, was jailed overnight for refusing to pay a fine).
In 1924, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin died at age 53.
In 1950, former State Department official Alger Hiss, accused of being part of a Communist spy ring, was found guilty in New York of lying to a grand jury. (Hiss, who proclaimed his innocence, served less than four years in prison.)
In 1968, the North Vietnamese Army launched a full-scale assault against the U.S. combat base in Khe Sanh, South Vietnam, in a siege lasting 11 weeks; although the Americans were able to hold back the communists, they ended up dismantling and abandoning the base.
Today’s Birthdays
World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 79. Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 78. Singer Mac Davis is 77. Actress Jill Eikenberry is 72. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 69. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 68. Actor-director Robby Benson is 63. Actress Geena Davis is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 56. Actress Charlotte Ross is 51. Actor John Ducey is 50. Actress Karina Lombard is 50. Actor Ken Leung is 49. Rapper Levirt (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 49. Actor Vincent Laresca is 45. Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 43. Actor Jerry Trainor is 42. Actor Luke Grimes is 35. Actress Feliz Ramirez is 27.
Thought for Today: “The road to ruin is always in good repair, and the travellers pay the expense of it.” — Josh Billings (Henry Wheeler Shaw), American humorist (1818-1885).