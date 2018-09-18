On this date
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2018. There are 103 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2½ months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur became president.
Other events
In 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, America’s first chief executive advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”
In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was arrested in New York and charged with the kidnap-murder of 20-month-old Charles A. Lindbergh Jr.
In 1959, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, in Los Angeles as part of his U.S. tour, reacted angrily upon being told that, for security reasons, he wouldn’t get to visit Disneyland.
In 1970, the “Mary Tyler Moore” show debuted on CBS-TV.
In 1982, the smiley emoticon was invented by Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott E. Fahlman, who suggested punctuating humorously intended computer messages with a colon followed by a hyphen and a parenthesis as a horizontal “smiley face.” :-)
In 1986, federal health officials announced that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.
In 1997, in his first public comments since the death of Princess Diana, Prince Charles told the British people he would always feel the loss of his former wife, and thanked them for their support.
In 2017, in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly, President Donald Trump vowed to “totally destroy North Korea” if the U.S. were forced to defend itself or its allies against the North’s nuclear weapons program.
Today’s Birthdays
Author Roger Angell is 98. Actress Rosemary Harris is 91. Former Defense Secretary Harold Brown is 91. Golfer Jane Blalock is 73. Actress Twiggy Lawson is 69. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Reggie Williams is 64. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 58. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 54. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 52. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 49. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 44. Actress-TV host Alison Sweeney is 42. Rapper Eamon is 35. Actress Danielle Panabaker is 31.