Today in History
Today is Sunday, Aug. 12, the 224th day of 2018. There are 141 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.
other events
In 1898, fighting in the Spanish-American War came to an end.
In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, first opened.
In 1953, the Soviet Union conducted a secret test of its first hydrogen bomb.
In 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. (Four people survived.)
In 2004, New Jersey Gov. James E. McGreevey announced his resignation and acknowledged that he’d had an extramarital affair with another man.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor George Hamilton is 79. Actress Jennifer Warren is 77. Singer Kid Creole is 68. Jazz musician Pat Metheny is 64. Country singer Danny Shirley is 62. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 55. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 47. Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 47. Actor Casey Affleck is 43. Actress Cara Delevingne is 26. Actress Imani Hakim is 25.