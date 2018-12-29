Today is Sunday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2018. There is one day left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1853, the United States and Mexico signed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to buy some 45,000 square miles of land from Mexico for $10 million in a deal known as the Gadsden Purchase.
Other events
In 1916, Grigory Rasputin, the so-called “Mad Monk” who wielded considerable influence with Czar Nicholas II, was killed by a group of Russian noblemen in St. Petersburg.
In 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.
In 1936, the United Auto Workers union staged its first “sit-down” strike at the General Motors Fisher Body Plant No. 1 in Flint, Michigan. The strike lasted until Feb. 11, 1937.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Russ Tamblyn is 84. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 83. Singer-musician Michael Nesmith is 76. Singer Patti Smith is 72. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 71. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 65. Former “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer is 61. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 59. Radio-TV commentator Sean Hannity is 57. Golfer Tiger Woods is 43. TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 41. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 40. Actress Eliza Dushku is 38. NBA player LeBron James is 34. Pop-rock singer Ellie Goulding is 32. Actress Caity Lotz is 32.