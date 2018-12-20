Today in History
Today is Saturday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2018. There are nine days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 2001, Richard C. Reid, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, tried to ignite explosives in his shoes, but was subdued by flight attendants and fellow passengers. (Reid is serving a life sentence in federal prison.)
also On this date
In 1937, the first, center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel connecting New York City and New Jersey beneath the Hudson River was opened to traffic. (The second tube opened in 1945, the third in 1957.)
In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.
In 1977, three dozen people were killed when a 250-foot-high grain elevator at the Continental Grain Company plant in Westwego, Louisiana, exploded.
In 1984, New York City resident Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four youths on a Manhattan subway, claiming they were about to rob him.
In 1992, a Libyan Boeing 727 jetliner crashed after a midair collision with a MiG fighter, killing all 157 aboard the jetliner, and both crew members of the fighter jet.
In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Hector Elizondo is 82. Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 74. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 73. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 70. Rock singer-musician Michael Bacon is 70. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 70. Golfer Jan Stephenson is 67. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell is 58. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 56. Actress Lauralee Bell is 50. Country singer Lori McKenna is 50. Actress Dina Meyer is 50. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 48. Actress Heather Donahue is 45. Actor Harry Ford is 36. Actor Greg Finley is 34. Actor Logan Huffman is 29. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jordin Sparks is 29. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 25.
Thought for Today: “My mistakes are my life.” — Samuel Beckett (1906-1989).