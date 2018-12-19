Today is Thursday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2018. There are 11 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega.
Other events
In 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.
In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.
In 1864, Confederate forces evacuated Savannah, Georgia, as Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman nearly completed his "March to the Sea."
In 2017, the House gave final congressional approval to a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, the biggest package of tax changes in a generation and the first major legislative achievement of President Donald Trump and House and Senate Republicans.
Today's Birthdays
Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (TV: "The Mickey Mouse Club") is 77. Rock musician Peter Criss is 73. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 72. Producer Dick Wolf ("Law & Order") is 72. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 70. Actress Jenny Agutter is 66. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 61. Rock singer-musician Mike Watt (The Secondmen, Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 61. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 52. Movie director Todd Phillips is 48. Singer David Cook ("American Idol") is 36. Actor Jonah Hill is 35. Singer JoJo is 28.