ON THIS DATE
Today is Thursday, Aug. 2, the 214th day of 2018. There are 151 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
In 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging creation of an atomic weapons research program.
Other events
In 1876, frontiersman “Wild Bill” Hickok was shot and killed while playing poker at a saloon in Deadwood, Dakota Territory, by Jack McCall, who was later hanged.
In 1974, former White House counsel John W. Dean III was sentenced to one to four years in prison for obstruction of justice in the Watergate cover-up.
In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, seizing control of the oil-rich emirate. Today’s Birthdays
Actor Nehemiah Persoff is 99. Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 81. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 75. Actor Max Wright is 75. Actress Joanna Cassidy is 73. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: “The Munsters”) is 65. Rock music producer/drummer Butch Vig (Garbage) is 63. Singer Mojo Nixon is 61. Actress Victoria Jackson is 59. Actress Apollonia is 59. Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 54. Rock musician John Stanier is 50. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 48. Actor Sam Worthington is 42. Figure skater Michael Weiss is 42. Actor Edward Furlong is 41. TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TV: “Today”) is 37. Singer Charli XCX is 26. Actress Hallie Eisenberg is 26.