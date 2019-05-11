Today is Sunday, May 12, the 132nd day of 2019. There are 233 days left in the year. This is Mother’s Day.
Highlight in History
In 1949, the Soviet Union lifted the Berlin Blockade, which the Western powers had succeeded in circumventing with their Berlin Airlift.
Other events
In 1780, during the Revolutionary War, the besieged city of Charleston, South Carolina, surrendered to British forces.
In 1932, the body of Charles Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was found in a wooded area near Hopewell, New Jersey.
In 1943, during World War II, Axis forces in North Africa surrendered.
In 1955, Manhattan’s last elevated rail line, the Third Avenue El, ceased operation.
In 1958, the United States and Canada signed an agreement to create the North American Air Defense Command (later the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD).
In 1978, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said hurricanes would no longer be given only female names.
In 1982, in Fatima, Portugal, security guards overpowered a Spanish priest armed with a bayonet who attacked Pope John Paul II. In 2008, the pope’s longtime private secretary revealed that the pontiff was slightly wounded in the assault.
In 2002, Jimmy Carter arrived in Cuba, becoming the first U.S. president in or out of office to visit since the 1959 revolution that put Fidel Castro in power.
In 2003, the Texas House ground to a standstill after 51 Democratic lawmakers left the state in a dispute over a Republican congressional redistricting plan. (The Democrats returned four days later from Oklahoma, having succeeded in killing the bill.)
Today’s Birthdays
Composer Burt Bacharach is 91. Singer-musician Steve Winwood is 71. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 69. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 69. Singer Billy Squier is 69. Rock musician Eric Singer (KISS) is 61. Actor Ving Rhames is 60. Actor Emilio Estevez is 57. Actress Vanessa A. Williams is 56. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 53. Actress Kim Fields is 50. Actress Samantha Mathis is 49. Actress Malin Akerman is 41. Actor Jason Biggs is 41. Actor Rami Malek is 38. Actress Emily VanCamp is 33.