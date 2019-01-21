Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2019. There are 342 days left in the year.
on this date
In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
other events
In 1789, Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C.
In 1932, New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Tony Bennett recorded “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in New York for Columbia Records.
In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it.
In 1968, North Korea seized the U.S. Navy intelligence ship USS Pueblo, commanded by Lloyd “Pete” Bucher, charging its crew with being on a spying mission; one sailor was killed and 82 were taken prisoner. (Cmdr. Bucher and his crew were released the following December after enduring 11 months of brutal captivity at the hands of the North Koreans.)
In 2005, former “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson died in Los Angeles at age 79.
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Chita Rivera is 86. Actor-director Lou Antonio is 85. Jazz musician Gary Burton is 76. Actor Gil Gerard is 76. Actor Rutger Hauer is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jerry Lawson is 75. Singer Anita Pointer is 71. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 69. Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 66. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 62. Singer Anita Baker is 61. Actress Gail O’Grady is 56. Actress Mariska Hargitay is 55.
TV host Norah O’Donnell is 45. Actress Tiffani Thiessen is 45.
Rock musician Nick Harmer (Death Cab for Cutie) is 44. Actress Lindsey Kraft is 39. Christian rock musician Nick DePartee (Kutless) is 34. Singer-actress Rachel Crow is 21.
Thought for Today: “The trouble is that hardly anybody in America goes to bed angry at night.” — George J. Stigler, American economist (1911-1991).