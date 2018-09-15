On this date
Today is Monday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2018. There are 105 days left in the year.
Highlight in history
In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
Other events
In 1920, the American Professional Football Association — a precursor of the National Football League — was formed in Canton, Ohio.
In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.
In 1964, the James Bond movie “Goldfinger,” starring Sean Connery, premiered in London. The fantasy sitcom “Bewitched,” starring Elizabeth Montgomery, debuted on ABC-TV.
In 1980, former Nicaraguan President Anastasio Somoza was assassinated in Paraguay.
In 1987, the city of Philadelphia, birthplace of the U.S. Constitution, threw a big party to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the historic document; in a speech at Independence Hall, President Ronald Reagan acclaimed the framing of the Constitution as a milestone “that would profoundly and forever alter not just these United States but the world.”
In 1999, President Bill Clinton lifted restrictions on trade, travel and banking imposed on North Korea a half-century earlier, rewarding it for agreeing to curb missile tests.
In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.
Today’s Birthdays
Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 79. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 83. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 75. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 73. Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 58. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 55. Rock singer Anastacia is 50. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 47. Actress-singer Nona Gaye is 44. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 43.
Rock musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) is 39. Actress Danielle Brooks is 29.